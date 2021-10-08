Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique are not very different, reveals Ferran Torres
Today at 8:43 PM
Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres has drawn comparisons between his club manager Pep Guardiola and national team boss Luis Enrique and claims that they are both similar in their outlooks. The Spanish international also rubbished transfer talks linking him to a move to Barcelona.
Ferran Torres has been making slow but steady progress under Pep Guardiola in the blue club of Manchester. The Spanish international was courted highly by several top European clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid since establishing himself in Spain with Valencia. The Citizens parted with a reported fee of €23 million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2020 and the 21-year-old has been converted to a striker in Guardiola's system. The Spanish international has welcomed the responsibility thrust on him as he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.
Torres has faced staunch competition for places among his peers at the club as he competes with Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Phil Foden for a place in the starting X1. The former Valencia man is vying for a starting spot alongside Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, etc when representing his country. The 21-year-old has improved his style of play as he has polished his skills and movement after playing with some of the best players in the world. Torres credits his development to the two coaches he plays under and claims that the pair of managers are similar in their approach.
“The truth is that they are not very different. I am a sponge and I am learning a lot from both of them, I feel very lucky. I think I have a lot of room for improvement and I am lucky to be with two of the best coaches in the world who are teaching me and I am learning from them,” Torres told Radioestadio noche.
The Spanish attacker's development has brought attention from Barcelona again as they look to recruit him to the Camp Nou but Torres has shrugged off any move and reiterated his happiness at the Manchester club.
“There are always rumours, a thousand come out every day. Now I am enjoying being able to go out more to see Manchester, it is a city in which there are things to do. The only downside I would put is the weather,” he added.
