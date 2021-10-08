Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique are not very different, reveals Ferran Torres

Torres has faced staunch competition for places among his peers at the club as he competes with Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Phil Foden for a place in the starting X1. The former Valencia man is vying for a starting spot alongside Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, etc when representing his country. The 21-year-old has improved his style of play as he has polished his skills and movement after playing with some of the best players in the world. Torres credits his development to the two coaches he plays under and claims that the pair of managers are similar in their approach.