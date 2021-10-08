Not signing Neymar has been good thing, reveals Joan Laporta

“As the numbers were explained to us, we thought there was room to do it. We didn't have our due diligence done. They told us that he wanted to come and that he couldn't continue there, having convinced the club [to let him leave]. But it's football and whoever makes the best offer wins. Not signing him has been a good thing, it wouldn't have helped. Neymar could have generated a lot of income, but not signing him has been a good thing,” Laporta told RAC1.