ISL 2021 | League winners stand a chance to win INR 9.5 cr

Football Sports Development (FSDL) on Friday announced an increase in the prize money for Hero Indian Super League ‘Shield Winners’ by INR 3 crore starting from the 2021-22 season. The League Winners Shield, introduced in the 2019-20 season conferred to the table-toppers were earlier presented with a cash reward of INR 50 Lakhs since the last 2 seasons. As part of the ISL prize money reallocation, FSDL have now allocated a total of INR 3.5 crore as cash reward for the League Winners in order to bring an equivalence in the prize money distribution across the five cash prize categories.