Hoped at the last minute that Lionel Messi would play for free, reveals Joan Laporta

"With Messi, I do not get angry because I appreciate him. I know he had a huge desire to stay, but also a lot of pressure because of the offer he had. Everything indicates that he already had the offer from PSG. Everyone knew that he had a very powerful offer. We knew from Messi that they had a very good offer. At no time do I think of going backwards. I think I'm doing the best for Barca. Nobody can put the institution at risk,” Laporta told RAC1.