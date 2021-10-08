Don't think I let Brazil fans down, proclaims Raphinha
Today at 3:40 PM
Leeds winger Raphinha helped Brazil in kick-starting their eventual comeback 3-1 victory against Venezuela after coming onto the game from the bench for his international debut. The Brazilian provided two assists to turn the tie around for the Selecao after coming on at half-time.
Raphinha joined Leeds United from Rennes on a four-year contract for a reported fee of €20 million and has gone on to establish himself as one of the trickiest wingers in the Premier League. The Brazilian winger has made 38 appearances for the Premier League outfit while scoring nine goals and providing nine assists across all competitions. The winger's rich vein of form for the club impressed Brazil coach Tite who called up the 24-year-old for his international debut in September. Raphinha withdrew from the Selecao squad in September as Premier League clubs blocked their players from going to high-risk Covid areas.
The winger made his international debut for his nation this international break as he replaced Everton-Riberio from the bench. The 24-year-old immediately got into the thick of the action as he whipped in a corner which was headed home by Marquinhos in the 71st minute as Brazil equalized after going down in the first half. Deep into stoppage time, Raphinha put in a cross for Ajax's Antony who finished past the keeper for Brazil's third goal of the game. The Leeds star spoke to reporters and expressed his pride in making his international debut and putting in a good performance which sealed the Selecao's victory.
"Tite asked me to do what I did with Leeds. I don't think I let him, nor my team-mates, nor the Brazil fans down. I was really anxious to make my debut and after I wasn't allowed to come the first time I got even more anxious to be here and wear a Brazil shirt. So I think that I gave my best and it was good for me individually and to help my team-mates on the pitch," Raphinha told reporters after the game.
