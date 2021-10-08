Don't think I let Brazil fans down, proclaims Raphinha

The winger made his international debut for his nation this international break as he replaced Everton-Riberio from the bench. The 24-year-old immediately got into the thick of the action as he whipped in a corner which was headed home by Marquinhos in the 71st minute as Brazil equalized after going down in the first half. Deep into stoppage time, Raphinha put in a cross for Ajax's Antony who finished past the keeper for Brazil's third goal of the game. The Leeds star spoke to reporters and expressed his pride in making his international debut and putting in a good performance which sealed the Selecao's victory.