Cristiano Ronaldo's motion for termination be granted, recommends Las Vegas judge.
Today at 6:44 PM
A U.S judge has recommended that the civil rape case against Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo should be dismissed due to the inappropriate conduct of the attorney of Kathryn Mayorga. Mayorga accused the 36-year-old Portuguese of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of sexually assaulting Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009. The Manchester United player always denied allegations of any wrongdoing and prosecutors in charge of the case had decided not to open a criminal case back in 2019. Allegations against Ronaldo could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt was the rationale presented by the prosecutors on not opening a criminal case against the 36-year-old.
Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts reviewed the case before another judge makes a final decision and Albregts claimed that communication between Ronaldo and his legal team should not have been used by Mayorga's attorney Leslie Mark Stovall. Criminal charges against Ronaldo were dropped and a €375,000 confidential settlement was signed off in August 2010. Stovall was looking to overturn the settlements on the ground that his client was unfit to agree to such terms. Albregts wrote a statement in his recommendation U.S District Judge Jennifer Dorsey
“It is recommended that Ronaldo’s motion for case terminating sanctions be granted. It is further recommended that Mayorga’s action be dismissed with prejudice. Dismissing Mayorga’s case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result. But it is, unfortunately, the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process. Stovall has acted in bad faith to his client’s – and his profession’s – detriment.”
