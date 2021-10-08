Cristiano Ronaldo's motion for termination be granted, recommends Las Vegas judge.

Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts reviewed the case before another judge makes a final decision and Albregts claimed that communication between Ronaldo and his legal team should not have been used by Mayorga's attorney Leslie Mark Stovall. Criminal charges against Ronaldo were dropped and a €375,000 confidential settlement was signed off in August 2010. Stovall was looking to overturn the settlements on the ground that his client was unfit to agree to such terms. Albregts wrote a statement in his recommendation U.S District Judge Jennifer Dorsey