The call from Ronald Koeman was not the way to say goodbye, reveals Luis Suarez
Today at 5:51 PM
Luis Suarez was informed that he was not required at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 and explained how the conversation with Ronald Koeman was not the way to say goodbye to a legend. The Uruguayan moved to Atletico Madrid and helped them win the La Liga title the previous campaign.
Luis Suarez made a shock switch to Barcelona's domestic rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020 after the Catalan club deemed the Uruguayan striker surplus to their requirements. Suarez cemented his legacy at the Catalan club as one of the best strikers to ever play for the club as he scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists in 283 appearances across all competitions. The Uruguayan striker was instrumental for the club in securing four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey cups, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one Champions League during his time at the club.
Ronald Koeman decided that the Uruguayan's time at the club should come to an end after taking charge of the club and subsequently a transfer to Atletico Madrid was arranged for the Barcelona legend. The former Liverpool man helped the Los Rojiblancos win the La Liga title the previous season after linking up with Diego Simeone and scoring 21 goals en route to domestic glory. Suarez has recounted the harsh way in which he was let go after Koeman decided that the striker was not in his plans.
"The call from Koeman to tell that [I wasn't in his plans] lasted 40 seconds, it's not the way to say goodbye to a legend. First, he told me that I wasn't in his plans, and then he told me that if I didn't get my contract sorted out I was going to play against Villarreal. He lacked the personality to tell me clearly if he didn't want me or if it was really the club that didn't want me,” Suarez told Gerard Romero on Twitch.
I spoke to Sofia [Suarez's wife] and Leo after the phone call. It was a complicated year due to everything. Messi asked to leave and I was being sent away. Both of our families had a very bad time." he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.