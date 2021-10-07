The call from Ronald Koeman was not the way to say goodbye, reveals Luis Suarez

"The call from Koeman to tell that [I wasn't in his plans] lasted 40 seconds, it's not the way to say goodbye to a legend. First, he told me that I wasn't in his plans, and then he told me that if I didn't get my contract sorted out I was going to play against Villarreal. He lacked the personality to tell me clearly if he didn't want me or if it was really the club that didn't want me,” Suarez told Gerard Romero on Twitch.