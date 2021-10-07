Saudi-led takeover on the cards for Newcastle United

The Qatari station had been opposed to the Geordie club's takeover stressing over the ban and the piracy of its content which were damaging sports rights holders. As things stand only an agreement between the Saudis and the Premier League could be reached soon after terms were agreed between beIN and the Saudis. The takeover which would involve Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) would take a controlling 80 percent stake in the club as part of the terms of the takeover.