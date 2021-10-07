SAFF Championships 2021 | Sri Lanka keep India at bay, match ends in 0-0 draw

According to a report in IANS, Liston Colaco had a big chance in the 22nd minute, when he received the ball from the right flank by Udanta Singh, and connected a header, but unfortunately, the ball sailed over the bar. A few moments later, Udanta created another opportunity, this time for Seriton, but the latter was flagged offside. Despite all these attacking moves in the first half, Sri Lankan defence did not panic and kept the Indians at bay.