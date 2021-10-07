Reports | PSG to make move for Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian will be out of contract in 2023, but the Merseyside club is keen to tie down their top stars to new deals in order to avoid a similar situation like Georginio Wijnaldum who moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool over the summer. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was talking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Five Youtube channel, the Liverpool star is still in talks with Liverpool over a new deal but no agreement has been found yet. The Parisian club will consider bringing in the former Roma man if Mbappe departs the Parc des Princes on a free transfer after his current deal expires next summer.