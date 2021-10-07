Reports | PSG to make move for Mohamed Salah
Today at 5:09 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain were interested in Mohamed Salah this summer and may make a move for the Egyptian international next summer if Kylian Mbappe moves on for greener pastures. The Egyptian winger has less than two years remaining on his current contract.
Mohamed Salah has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest attackers in European football and one of the best players in the Premier League after joining Liverpool from Roma for a fee of £36.5m and amounted to £43m with add-ons. The Liverpool man has gone on to score 134 goals and provided 50 assists in 212 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside club. Salah was instrumental for the English club throughout as they secured one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Champions League, and their first-ever Premier League, all during his time at the club.
The Egyptian will be out of contract in 2023, but the Merseyside club is keen to tie down their top stars to new deals in order to avoid a similar situation like Georginio Wijnaldum who moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool over the summer. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was talking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Five Youtube channel, the Liverpool star is still in talks with Liverpool over a new deal but no agreement has been found yet. The Parisian club will consider bringing in the former Roma man if Mbappe departs the Parc des Princes on a free transfer after his current deal expires next summer.
The French international who was subject to multiple bids from Real Madrid in the summer could make the switch to Santiago Bernabeu in January on a pre-contract agreement. According to Romano, PSG were studying the possibility of recruiting Salah earlier this summer if Mbappe had been sold to Madrid. It is understood that the Ligue 1 side would have moved for the Reds star in case of the Frenchman's departure in the summer.
