PSG does not generate money to have the squad it has, reveals Javier Tebas
Today at 6:58 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that he has proof that Paris Saint-Germain are breaking financial regulations that were designed to protect football from financial exploitation. Tebasf also claims that PSG’s operations in the market have hurt the prospects of European football.
Paris Saint-Germain has made a resurgent entry into European football after the club was purchased by the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) organisation in 2011. The club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi pledged to assemble a team capable of winning the Champions League and assured the supporters that PSG would be the biggest name in France. Since then the Parisian club has spent heavily on bringing world-class players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar Kylian Mbappe, etc.
Their pursuit of the Champions League have led them to have a fruitful spree in the summer transfer window as they bought in Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum on a free contract as well as adding Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes on big-money deals. The French giants added an enormous amount to their wage budget to a squad already brimming with world-class stars such as Mbappe and Neymar. Tebas has claimed that PSG cannot possibly generate the income required to pay for the players they have at their disposal.
“I criticise PSG because it does not generate the money to have the squad it has. This causes a distortion of competition in the European football economy. It does not correspond to actual sponsorship. How can PSG explain to us that it has a squad of almost €600 million? If you win Ligue 1, you won't win more than €45m – it's impossible. I invited the president of PSG and the president of the French league to show them the numbers we have and where the irregularities are,” Tebas told L'Équipe.
They did not answer me. They are quick to criticise me, not answer me. “I can show, with figures to back it up, the deception in the face of Financial Fair Play. If Messi and Neymar remain at PSG, I don't care. The point is that all this hurts European football a lot. I'm not the only one who says it,” he added.
