Its not normal Gavi plays like that at 17, asserts Luis Enrique

Gavi, whose full name is Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, only made his debut for Barcelona recently earlier this season as a substitute in their win over Getafe in the La Liga fixture, back in August. Since then he has started three games across domestic and European competitions as he featured against Levante, Benfica, and Atletico Madrid, but has never completed 90 minutes for the Catalan club. The Spanish midfielder started for his nation on Wednesday against Italy and stayed on the pitch for 85 minutes which was the most he has ever played in senior football after being fast-tracked from the under-19 Barcelona team.