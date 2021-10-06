Something more must be done against racism, indicates Giorgio Chiellini

In a similar incident Napoli duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen revealed on social media the racist abuse they were subject to in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fiorentina. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa who is on loan at Napoli from Fulham was also reportedly targeted by the home fans in Florence. Koulibaly had admitted that racist fans must not be allowed into any stadiums forever while Osimhen called for supporters to understand how disgusting it was to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin.