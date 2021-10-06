Reports | Raheem Sterling to join Barcelona on loan

Raheem Sterling has established himself as one of the best wingers to play in the Premier League since swapping the red of Liverpool for the blue of Manchester City. The Citizens acquired the England international on a five-year contract for an initial fee of £44 million, with a further £5 million in potential add-ons. Sterling improved exponentially under Pep Guardiola who turned the winger into one of the best players in the Premier League. The Englishman has made 302 appearances for the English club while scoring 115 goals and providing 88 assists across all competitions. The 26-year-old has helped the Manchester club win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and one Community Shield during his time at the club.