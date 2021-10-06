Reports | Raheem Sterling to join Barcelona on loan
Today at 3:04 PM
According to reports from ESPN, Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling is open to join Barcelona on a loan deal in January. The arrival of Jack Grealish for a record fee of £100 million has cast doubts on the England international’s future at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola.
Raheem Sterling has established himself as one of the best wingers to play in the Premier League since swapping the red of Liverpool for the blue of Manchester City. The Citizens acquired the England international on a five-year contract for an initial fee of £44 million, with a further £5 million in potential add-ons. Sterling improved exponentially under Pep Guardiola who turned the winger into one of the best players in the Premier League. The Englishman has made 302 appearances for the English club while scoring 115 goals and providing 88 assists across all competitions. The 26-year-old has helped the Manchester club win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and one Community Shield during his time at the club.
According to reports from ESPN, a switch is on the cards for Sterling as Barcelona are interested in bringing the England international to the Camp Nou on a loan deal in January. The arrival of Jack Grealish in the summer has made things complicated for Sterling who wishes to leave the Etihad Stadium in search of more regular first-team football. The England international has seen minutes hard to come by under Guardiola over the past year and the Manchester club will be eager to make a deal happen to get rid of the Englishman’s wages off their books.
Barcelona have struggled to score goals after key departures in the summer and are in terrible form in domestic and European competitions. It is understood that the Catalan club are willing to make the deal happen even with their financial woes off the pitch. The Spanish giants reportedly tried to make a deal happen for the 26-year-old in the summer with a late loan offer but was unsuccessful in their attempts. They will look to reopen talks in the winter after the club has kept in dialogue with Sterling's camp.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.