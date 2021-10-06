Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this, asserts Leonardo

The 22-year-old was the subject of multiple unsuccessful bids from Madrid in the summer and the attacker recently confirmed that he had informed PSG that he wanted to depart the club for the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Madrid president Florentino Perez also admitted on Tuesday that he was optimistic that the PSG star would agree to join the Spanish giants in January on a pre-contract agreement since he has less than six months remaining on his current deal. PSG director Leonardo has criticized how members of Madrid are unsettling Mbappe by constantly talking about him in public.