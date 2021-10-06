Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this, asserts Leonardo
Today at 7:11 PM
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has claimed that Real Madrid members have shown a lack of respect when discussing Kylian Mbappe's future. Mbappe is strongly linked to a move to the Spanish giants and will be able to enter into talks from January, as his contract expires next summer.
Kylian Mbappe has ascended to heights in European football since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco for a reported fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons. The World Cup winner has been sensational for the Parisian club as he has scored 136 goals and provided 66 assists in 182 appearances across all competitions. The Frenchman has helped the Ligue 1 side win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France cups, two Coupe de la Ligue cups, and one Trophee des Champions cup during his time at the club.
The 22-year-old was the subject of multiple unsuccessful bids from Madrid in the summer and the attacker recently confirmed that he had informed PSG that he wanted to depart the club for the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Madrid president Florentino Perez also admitted on Tuesday that he was optimistic that the PSG star would agree to join the Spanish giants in January on a pre-contract agreement since he has less than six months remaining on his current deal. PSG director Leonardo has criticized how members of Madrid are unsettling Mbappe by constantly talking about him in public.
"In the same week, we've had a Real Madrid player [Karim Benzema], the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and now the president of Real Madrid speak of Kylian as if he were their own player. "It's a lack of respect that we can't tolerate. That [pursuit] from Florentino has been happening for two years,” Leonardo told L’Equipe.
“I only want to remind [everyone] the transfer window is over, that the season is going on. There are games and Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this. Make it stop! Kylian is a PSG player and the club understands perfectly that this relationship will last," he added.
