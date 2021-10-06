Jorginho undoubtedly deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, proclaims Fabio Capello
Former England manager Fabio Capello believes that Jorginho deserves to be awarded the Ballon d'Or this year. The former Madrid boss also admitted that the current Blancos squad does not need Kylian Mbappe, and they should focus on recruiting more central defenders to their squad.
There was fierce competition during the 2018 summer for securing Jorginho's signature, as Manchester City and Chelsea battled to attain the midfielder. Jorginho chose to move to the London club to link up with his former boss Maurizio Sarri on a five-year contract. The Blues parted with £50 million with £7m in potential add-ons to get their primary target and the purchase has proved to be a shrewd one.
The Italian international has made 151 appearances for the Blues while scoring 17 goals and providing four assists across all competitions. The 29-year-old helped the club win one Europa League, one UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League last season. The Italian maestro was also instrumental for his nation in the heart of midfield as they went on to secure Euro 2020 glory. Fabio Capello believes that the Italian's exploits make him the favourite for the Ballon d'Or this year.
"He undoubtedly deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, not just because he won everything but because he played a key role in those achievements. I don't see players who were as decisive as him in 2021,” Capello told Corriere dello Sport.
The former Real Madrid coach also feels that his former club does not need Kylian Mbappe and should focus on adding more central defenders to their ranks.
“They’ll need time to build a strong team, Madrid need a couple of central defenders. I saw them against Mallorca... Mamma mia! [But] up front they have no problems, even without Mbappe. They have interesting players," he added.
