Ed Woodward signed Cristiano Ronaldo in my garden, reveals Gary Lineker

“I'll put my cards on the table, Ed Woodward's a good friend of mine and he's my neighbour. He signed Ronaldo when he was in my garden! It was awesome. I knew when he walked in and he was on the phone to [Ronaldo's agent Jorge] Mendes or someone. I hope I'm not giving too much away here, but he did sign him, so... yeah!I've got a fantastic picture of him on the phone with him in the back garden, which I might share one day with his permission,” Lineker told BBC Sport.