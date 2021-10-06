Ed Woodward signed Cristiano Ronaldo in my garden, reveals Gary Lineker
Today at 5:35 PM
England legend Gary Lineker has claimed that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward signed Cristiano Ronaldo in his back garden. The Portuguese international rejoined the Red Devils over the summer from Juventus for a reported fee of €15million plus €8million in potential add-ons.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United for his second spell at the club over the summer after leaving the English club for Real Madrid in 2009. The Portuguese international returned to the English top-flight after spending three seasons at the Allianz Stadium with Juventus. Ronaldo was the talisman for the Italian club during his time as he scored 105 goals and provided 31 assists in 101 appearances across all competitions. The 36-year-old guided the Bianconeri to three Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, and two Supercoppa Italiana during his time at the club.
The Portuguese winger has started the season brightly for the Red Devils as he has scored five goals in seven appearances across the Premier League and the Champions League. United sit fourth in the Premier League standings after seven matches played as they aim for domestic and European glory this season with Ronaldo's help. Former Barcelona and Spurs player Gary Lineker has revealed that the deal to take Ronaldo to United in the summer was concluded in his back garden as he is neighbours with vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
“I'll put my cards on the table, Ed Woodward's a good friend of mine and he's my neighbour. He signed Ronaldo when he was in my garden! It was awesome. I knew when he walked in and he was on the phone to [Ronaldo's agent Jorge] Mendes or someone. I hope I'm not giving too much away here, but he did sign him, so... yeah!I've got a fantastic picture of him on the phone with him in the back garden, which I might share one day with his permission,” Lineker told BBC Sport.
