Would never regret signing for Barcelona and we will turn things around, asserts Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona from Lyon on a free transfer in the summer and with it he has fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing for the Spanish giants according to his grandmother but things haven't gone according to plan. The Dutch attacker revitalized his career with Olympique Lyon in France after his failed spell at Manchester United and was the talisman for the French side. Not only that, he scored 76 goals and provided 55 assists in 178 appearances across all competitions.

But the move to Barcelona hasn't gone according to plan for Depay as the responsibility of leading the attack is now placed on his shoulders after the shock departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann from the Camp Nou. The Dutch international has started brightly by scoring three goals and providing one assist in nine appearances across all competitions but it hasn't been enough to turn the fortunes of the Spanish club around.

Barcelona have won just once in their last six games, with results leaving them ninth in the La Liga standings and bottom of their Champions League after suffering two losses. Yet despite that, Memphis reiterated that the Catalan club would turn their form around as well as lambasting the reporter who asked if he regretted moving to the Spanish giants.

"How could you ask that? It's Barcelona. I don't think you understand how big this club is and what it means for a player if you move to a club like this. I would never regret it. Despite results, I'm really happy at the club. It's been a difficult time [for the team]. I don't want to talk about that much, but people are acting like the season is already over. There are so many games to play,” Depay told ESPN Netherlands.