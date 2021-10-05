Would love to have Erling Haaland at Liverpool, proclaims John Arne Riise

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the premier forwards in European football since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The 21-year-old put up some very impressive displays for RB Salzburg which prompted the German outfit to seal the acquisition, ahead of Manchester United and a few other sides. Since then, the Norwegian has set Germany on fire with his incredible performances as he has scored 68 goals and provided 19 assists in 67 appearances across all competitions.

Not only that, Haaland was instrumental as Dortmund lifted the DFB-Pokal last season and his continued goal-scoring exploits have attracted the attention of all of Europe's top clubs who look to make a move for the Dortmund attacker next summer. It is understood that a release clause of €75 million is set to activate for the forward next summer and it has the rumour mill abuzz as to who will sign him.

In light of that, John Arne Riise hopes that Liverpool will be in the front of the queue and reveals that if the Norwegian chooses to join Manchester City then it would be closest to an unbeatable team. The former Liverpool star also added that he isn't sure if the Reds do have the financial means to sign the young forward but hopes he comes to the Premier League.

"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player. He’s in great form, and I think he would suit [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club. But if City got him, wow! You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close! Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come,” Riise told Goal.