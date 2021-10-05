Would love to have Erling Haaland at Liverpool, proclaims John Arne Riise
Today at 2:28 PM
Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has admitted that he would love to see Erling Haaland join Liverpool and that the English club should do everything in their power to sign him if they have the means to do so. Haaland has a reported release clause of €75 million that kicks in next summer.
Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the premier forwards in European football since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The 21-year-old put up some very impressive displays for RB Salzburg which prompted the German outfit to seal the acquisition, ahead of Manchester United and a few other sides. Since then, the Norwegian has set Germany on fire with his incredible performances as he has scored 68 goals and provided 19 assists in 67 appearances across all competitions.
Not only that, Haaland was instrumental as Dortmund lifted the DFB-Pokal last season and his continued goal-scoring exploits have attracted the attention of all of Europe's top clubs who look to make a move for the Dortmund attacker next summer. It is understood that a release clause of €75 million is set to activate for the forward next summer and it has the rumour mill abuzz as to who will sign him.
In light of that, John Arne Riise hopes that Liverpool will be in the front of the queue and reveals that if the Norwegian chooses to join Manchester City then it would be closest to an unbeatable team. The former Liverpool star also added that he isn't sure if the Reds do have the financial means to sign the young forward but hopes he comes to the Premier League.
"Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player. He’s in great form, and I think he would suit [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club. But if City got him, wow! You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close! Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come,” Riise told Goal.
"I don’t know if Liverpool have the chance to sign him, but if they do then please do, because that would be unbelievable for the club - or for any club that signs him! I hope Haaland comes to the Premier League. I hope he comes to Liverpool, obviously, but for Norwegian football it is important to get a player like that in the Premier League,” he added.
