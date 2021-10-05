We've had similar exchanges and it will continue because we want to win, reveals Kylian Mbappe
Today at 4:16 PM
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he called his team-mate Neymar a bum during their Ligue 1 fixture with Montpellier as the Brazilian did not pass the ball towards the Frenchman. Mbappe admits that this has not caused a personal rift and these things happen as they aim to win on the pitch.
Paris Saint-Germain secured victory in the weekend's Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier as goals from Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler handed them all three points at the Parc des Princes. The most notable moment of the fixture happened off the pitch as Mbappe who was substituted in the closing minutes of the game was caught on video calling Neymar 'clochard' which translates as bum or tramp in French. The Brazilian did not pass the ball to him numerous times during the match which frustrated the Frenchman.
The media-generated reports have since hinted at bad blood between the pair after the match generating controversy and discussions about whether they are compatible on the pitch and if their personal rift can drive a wedge in the PSG locker room. However, Mbappe has come out to clear the air and insisted that there is no division in the squad and even close friends can exchange harsh words as they aim to win on the pitch.
“Yes, yes, I said it. Now these are things which happen all the time in football. It just needs to be something that doesn’t linger. That’s why, right after, given how it blew up, I spoke to him about it. We already had a few exchanges like that in the past and it will continue, because we want to win, but there shouldn’t be a certain resentment,” Mbappe told L’Equipe.
“There isn’t any here at all because I respect the player and the man, and I admire what he is. But that’s it, I wasn’t happy with a pass. One day it happened to me too, I didn’t pass it and he wasn’t happy. But there’s no issue."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.