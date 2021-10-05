Showed that I am a player who can think about the Golden Ball, proclaims Robert Lewandowski
Today at 8:13 PM
Robert Lewandowski has admitted that his exploits for Bayern Munich deserve to be in contention for the Golden Ball this year and considers himself the favourite. The Pole also revealed that it was a great honour to be a favourite for the award in the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Robert Lewandowski has established himself as one of the best strikers of the current generation after making the switch to Bayern Munich on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. The Poland international has defined one of the most trophy-laden periods of the Bavarian club after his arrival as he has helped the club win seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal cups, five DFL-Supercups and a Champions League crown amongst other trophies during his stint with the club.
Not only that, the Polish striker had one of his best seasons for Bayern the previous campaign as he scored 48 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions. Many thought that Lewandowski would finally lay claim to being one of the best footballers of his generation when he would be awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2020 but the award was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That has not stopped the 33-year-old’s pursuit for the award this year as he believes that he is the favourite for the prestigious honour.
“It is difficult for me to say how important the matches in the national team will be in terms of the Golden Ball. I realize that every good performance can strengthen my position. I showed that I am a player who can think about this Golden Ball. It would be a great pride, a great honor. Just the fact that I am among the favorites in the era of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who were out of reach for so many years, fills me with pride and mobilization,” Lewandowski told Weszlo.
“I hope there will be no more politics in all of this and the votes will depend only on what the player in question achieved last season. Or in the last two seasons, depending on how you interpret this year's edition. Looking back at the last two years - the run-up has been quite substantial for me."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.