Reports | Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea to battle it out for Christopher Nkunku
Today at 4:13 PM
According to FootMercato, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keen on a move for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku with the 23-year-old impressing a few clubs this season. The attacker has been in sensational form so far with nine goals and two assists in 10 appearances.
Ever since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, Christopher Nkunku has done nothing but thrive for RB Leipzig with the Frenchman finding his feet at the club. The 23-year-old burst onto the scene for the German side in his debut season with 20 goal contributions in the league alone before enduring a blip in form last term. Even then, with 6 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, the 23-year-old kept his numbers up.
However, things have changed completely this season under new manager Jesse Marsch with Julian Nagelsmann leaving for Bayern Munich. It has seen Christopher Nkunku hit new heights under the former RB Salzburg boss with nine goals and two assists in his opening ten games. It has sparked interest from across Europe with FootMercato reporting that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea are all considering a move for the French attacker.
The report has indicated that the Los Blancos are confident of a move as they’re on good terms with Pini Zahavi, Nkunku’s agent, and that Chelsea are also in the same boat thanks to Thomas Tuchel. But the young attacking midfielder hasn’t yet shown any inclination to leave RB Leipzig, with the German side reportedly unwilling to sell him at the moment as well.
