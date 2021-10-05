Reports | Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea to battle it out for Christopher Nkunku

Ever since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, Christopher Nkunku has done nothing but thrive for RB Leipzig with the Frenchman finding his feet at the club. The 23-year-old burst onto the scene for the German side in his debut season with 20 goal contributions in the league alone before enduring a blip in form last term. Even then, with 6 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, the 23-year-old kept his numbers up.