Not much to congratulate as we didn't win Euro 2020, admits Raheem Sterling

"Bit of both, you still have people saying congratulations or something and it's like… there's not much to congratulate as we didn't win. That's the great thing within the squad, we're not happy with doing well and putting on a show for the country, we genuinely wanted to come home with that trophy and that's the mentality in the squad now. It was class we went to the final but we want to win, we want to make history and I think that's the message since day one when Gareth (Southgate) came in,” Sterling told Sky Sports.