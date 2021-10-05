Not much to congratulate as we didn't win Euro 2020, admits Raheem Sterling
Today at 2:46 PM
Raheem Sterling has revealed that the England national team is not happy with coming second and lauded the mentality of the squad to aspire for more in the future. The Three Lions beat Croatia, Germany, Ukraine, and Denmark along their way to the Euro 2020 final but lost to Italy on penalties.
Raheem Sterling has been one of the pillars for his national team as the winger has been crucial for current manager Gareth Southgate in his preferred setup. The Manchester City star made his debut for the Three Lions way back in 2012 in the infamous match against Sweden where Zlatan Ibrahimovic stole the headlines with his overhead kick. But the England international has come a long way since then as he has amassed 70 caps over the nine years since then.
Not only that, Sterling has been a consistent presence throughout the England setup since making his debut as he tallied up 41 goal involvements and the 26-year-old was also largely responsible for guiding his home nation to their first major tournament final since 1966. But with England losing to Italy, on penalties, the Manchester City star has admitted that there is regret at not going one step further but added there is still some pride about what the team achieved at the Euros.
"Bit of both, you still have people saying congratulations or something and it's like… there's not much to congratulate as we didn't win. That's the great thing within the squad, we're not happy with doing well and putting on a show for the country, we genuinely wanted to come home with that trophy and that's the mentality in the squad now. It was class we went to the final but we want to win, we want to make history and I think that's the message since day one when Gareth (Southgate) came in,” Sterling told Sky Sports.
