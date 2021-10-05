Lionel Messi could have continued if Barcelona didn’t sign Aguero and Depay, claims Javier Tebas

But there was a last-ditch attempt to get Messi to re-sign and Barcelona president Joan Laporta later confirmed that had the club signed the CVC Capital Partners deal, they could have kept the forward. However, that would have meant selling 10% of it’s future business to the venture capitalist group, something that most of the Spanish top flight have done. That was reiterated by Javier Tebas who also revealed that Barcelona could have kept Messi if they hadn’t signed three new players.