Hope everything over Kylian Mbappe would be solved by January 1, says Florentino Perez
Today at 5:38 PM
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has revealed that he will have news about Kylian Mbappe’s potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu in January. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Spain this summer, but PSG reportedly rejected three bids from the Los Blancos for him.
With Kylian Mbappe’s future still up in the air, the Frenchman’s recent interview with L’Equipe hasn’t helped PSG’s case of keeping him especially with him revealing that he wanted to leave. Not only that, the 22-year-old also confirmed that he is far from agreeing to a new contract which has further amped pressure on the Parisians. However, that has only helped Real Madrid’s case with the Los Blancos still reportedly keen on a move for Mbappe.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been obsessed with signing the 2018 World Cup winner and was reportedly a big part behind the multiple bids over the summer. However, Perez has now revealed that he will have news about the Frenchman’s future in January. He also added that he hopes everything around Mbappe can be solved once the winter window opens.
“In January we will have news from Mbappe. We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved. We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved,” Perez told El Debate.
Not only that, Perez revealed that Real Madrid lost over 300 million euros in income because of COVID-19 and believes that it will take at least three years for them to get back to normal.
"We have gone from earning 900 million euros to just over 600. It will probably take about three years for us to return to the figures we entered before the pandemic,” he added.
