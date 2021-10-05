Hope everything over Kylian Mbappe would be solved by January 1, says Florentino Perez

With Kylian Mbappe’s future still up in the air, the Frenchman’s recent interview with L’Equipe hasn’t helped PSG’s case of keeping him especially with him revealing that he wanted to leave. Not only that, the 22-year-old also confirmed that he is far from agreeing to a new contract which has further amped pressure on the Parisians. However, that has only helped Real Madrid’s case with the Los Blancos still reportedly keen on a move for Mbappe.