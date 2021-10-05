Honoured by Bayern Munich's interest but I feel good at Chelsea, reveals Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger has made 159 appearances for the Blues while scoring eight goals across all competitions since his move to AS Roma. The German international has helped the club win one FA Cup, one Europa League, and a Champions League so far during his stint with the Premier League side. The 28-year-old will be free to talk to other clubs on a pre-contract agreement from January but insists that he is not thinking about his next move although he revealed he was honoured in the Bundesliga champions' interest in him.