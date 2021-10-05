Honoured by Bayern Munich's interest but I feel good at Chelsea, reveals Antonio Rudiger
Today at 6:43 PM
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted that Bayern Munich's reported interest in him is flattering but claims that he still feels good with the Blues and it suits him. The German international has less than a year remaining on his contract and will be free to talk to other clubs from January.
Bayern Munich are among a host of top European clubs which have registered an interest in Antonio Rudiger this summer especially with his contract expiring. But talks are underway between Chelsea and Rudiger over a contract extension although the London club remains wary over the German's demands. The 28-year-old is understood to be happy to stay with the London club as long as his contract demands are met as he reportedly believes that this is his last opportunity to secure a big-money contract in his playing career.
Rudiger has made 159 appearances for the Blues while scoring eight goals across all competitions since his move to AS Roma. The German international has helped the club win one FA Cup, one Europa League, and a Champions League so far during his stint with the Premier League side. The 28-year-old will be free to talk to other clubs on a pre-contract agreement from January but insists that he is not thinking about his next move although he revealed he was honoured in the Bundesliga champions' interest in him.
"Of course, I'm honoured by [Bayern's interest] and it proves that I've been doing things right. But I won't let myself become distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself in every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I feel good at Chelsea where I am now, so that suits me," Rudiger said in a press conference.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.