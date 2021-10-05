Dusan Vlahovic hasn’t accepted our offers of new contract, reveals Rocco Commisso

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has released a statement that has confirmed that while the Viola have offered Dusan Vlahovic, he hasn’t accepted any of the offers yet. The 21-year-old striker is considered to be a highly rated starlet and was linked with a €70 million away this summer.

While he failed to score a single goal in his first Serie A season with Fiorentina, Dusan Vlahovic has since thrived for the Viola with him netting 27 goals in 48 games over the last two seasons. That includes a 21-goal league season last term with the young forward tearing up the Serie A in the process. It had Europe’s eyes on the 21-year-old with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City both keen on a move this summer.

But while Fiorentina refused to let Vlahovic leave, the club have been trying to get the young forward to put pen to paper on a new deal. Reports have indicated that they’ve broken their wage structure to keep the center-forward but so far no deal has been reached. That has been confirmed by Rocco Commisso, who revealed in a statement that the club have indeed improved their offer to “accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage” but no agreement has been reached.

"When I arrived in Florence, I promised the fans that I would be up front with them and that I would never make promises that I couldn’t keep. I would therefore like to update the Fiorentina fans on an issue that has been much talked and spoken about in recent months – the question of Dusan Vlahovic’s contract,” Commisso told Fiorentina’s official website.

“As you know, Fiorentina made a very significant offer to the player. Our proposal would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club. We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted.”

The Fiorentina president went on to add that he has made it his personal mission to get the 21-year-old’s deal over the line but things haven’t gone according to plan. Commisso also revealed that he believes that Dusan Vlahovic will respect his contract and play at his very best to help the team thrive.

“During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavoured to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded. At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season.

“In any case, Dusan Vlahovic has a contract linking him to Fiorentina for the next 21 months. We have no doubt that the player will – as he always has – do his bit to help the team achieve its objectives, showing the same level of professionalism he has shown since he arrived in Florence, with the utmost respect from our fans, his team-mates, the coach and the club as a whole,” he added.