Would turn down another offer from Manchester City, admits Luca Netz
Today at 2:33 PM
Borussia Monchengladbach wonderkid Luca Netz has admitted that he turned down an offer from Manchester City once and will do so again if the English club comes back to him with another offer. Netz moved to Gladbach from Hertha Berlin for a reported fee of £3.6 million in the summer.
New Borussia Monchengladbach star Luca Netz is solidifying his reputation as one of the game's most exciting young talents so far during his stint in Germany. The 18-year-old left-back has been making waves with his stellar performances which have attracted interest from various European clubs. Netz, who is one of Germany's most exciting prospects, made his senior debut with Hertha BSC when he was 17 and went on to make 15 appearances for the German club before making his eventual move across the country.
The talented young-left back has made five appearances for Gladbach so far with four of them in the starting eleven and has repaid the trust of his manager Adi Hutter by providing an assist in their match against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. The young German star, who is tipped to break into Hansi Flick's Germany squad, has now revealed that he had the opportunity to link up with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium but declined the offer to prioritize game time for his development.
“I think it’s nonsense to switch to Man City at such a young age. Even if I were to get another offer now, I would turn it down. I have a clear plan, and it’s simply too early for the Premier League. It’s important for me to play for Borussia, to gain experience and to develop steadily. Then we will see what happens in a few years,” Netz told Bild.
