Would turn down another offer from Manchester City, admits Luca Netz

The talented young-left back has made five appearances for Gladbach so far with four of them in the starting eleven and has repaid the trust of his manager Adi Hutter by providing an assist in their match against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. The young German star, who is tipped to break into Hansi Flick's Germany squad, has now revealed that he had the opportunity to link up with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium but declined the offer to prioritize game time for his development.