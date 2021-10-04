We had Donny van de Beek on our list but it was cancelled last minute, reveals Marcel Brands

A lot was expected from Donny van de Beek when he signed for Manchester United, but the midfielder has struggled to make his way into the starting lineup. Few have struggled as much as the Dutch international has since his move to Old Trafford with Van de Beek, making just 19 league appearances in his first season. But out of those, only five were starts with the rest all coming off the bench and that has been the trend for the 24-year-old.