We had Donny van de Beek on our list but it was cancelled last minute, reveals Marcel Brands
Today at 5:52 PM
Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands confirmed that the Toffees were keen on a move for Donny van de Beek, but Manchester United pulled out of the deal not once but twice. The Dutch midfielder signed for the Old Trafford side last summer but has struggled immensely for game-time.
A lot was expected from Donny van de Beek when he signed for Manchester United, but the midfielder has struggled to make his way into the starting lineup. Few have struggled as much as the Dutch international has since his move to Old Trafford with Van de Beek, making just 19 league appearances in his first season. But out of those, only five were starts with the rest all coming off the bench and that has been the trend for the 24-year-old.
Things haven’t changed this season with just six minutes of Premier League action alongside 135 minutes in other competitions with fans and critics alike concerned. But Everton had reportedly offered him a way out in the summer, something that has now been confirmed by Marcel Brands. He revealed that the club were keen on a move but were rejected twice by Manchester United, the second time at the last minute.
“We had him on our list. At the beginning of the transfer window, we enquired at United, then it was impossible. At the end of the window, I received a call from Guido Albers, his agent, that he might be rented out after all. But at the last minute it was cancelled. Stopped again,” Brands said, reported Goal.
