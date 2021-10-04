Very confident that we’ll get best out of this squad, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 10:54 PM
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that he and the coaching staff will get the best out of the squad, and added that he believes in this group of players. The Red Devils are in a tough run of form with just two wins in their last five games across all competitions.
Having enjoyed arguably one of the best transfer windows in Europe, few expected Manchester United to struggle to adapt at all but that’s exactly what has happened to the club. After a flying start to their season, the Red Devils are currently in a tough run of form with just two wins in their last five games across all competitions. That includes losses to BSC Young Boys and Aston Villa with a recent draw to Everton compounding their issues.
However, in light of their struggles, it has seen fans and critics alike claim that the club could be doing a lot better under the instructions of a better manager. But despite that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is still confident that his team “will get the best out of this squad”. The Manchester United also added that “a lot has happened this month” but he believes he has enough within the team to overturn their current run.
"I'm very confident that we will get the best out of this squad. A lot has happened this month and we've had Raphael, and Jadon with us since August, and Cristiano since September. We've got loads to work on and we need to improve, we know that and I know that but I do believe in this group of players and the coaching staff that I've got. So, the short answer is yes I'm confident,” Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.
The Red Devils do have an international break to help improve their luck but things change following the break as the club will be forced to endure a tough run of matches. That includes games against Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Atalanta but Solskjaer added that he believes in everyone at the club and has faith that they have “something going” for them.
"I believe in these players, I believe in the coaching staff and I believe we have something going. The proof is in the pudding, we need results and you have to turn up. You can't say 'we did well against City and Tottenham last year,' we have to do it during the 90 minutes, whoever plays.
"That is the challenge because every game in the Champions League and Premier League is a big game against a good team and every game as Manchester United is a potential banana skin as we are expected to win every one,” he added.
