Saul Niguez has to work hard and chances will come, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Saul Niguez joined Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day on an initial loan deal which could be made permanent by the Blues if they desire to do so at the end of the season. The Spanish international was a mainstay at the heart of the Atletico midfield since making his debut for them in 2011 and made 340 appearances while scoring 43 goals across all competitions. It meant that many expected Saul's ability and calibre to transition seamlessly at his new club but it has not gone according to plan so far.