SAFF Championships 2021 | 10-man Bangladesh hold India to 1-1 draw

The Indian team came up with a rather uninspiring performance in the opening match of the SAFF Championship 2021, as they were held for a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh, at the National Football Stadium in Male, the Maldives on Monday. It was skipper Sunil Chhetri who gave India the lead in the 27th minute, but a goal from Yeasin Arafat in the 74th minute drew things level.