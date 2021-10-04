Reports | Watford in advanced talks to appoint Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach

That has now changed as the BBC have reported that Claudio Ranieri is in advanced talks with the club to become their next manager. The Italian is held in high regard across world football, especially after his fairytale season with Leicester City in 2015/16 and has since had spells with FC Nantes, Fulham, AS Roma and Sampdoria, leaving the latter at the end of last season. The 69-year-old has reportedly been Watford’s top choice to replace Munoz and is reportedly keen on a return to England.