Reports | Watford in advanced talks to appoint Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach
Today at 7:40 PM
According to the BBC, Watford are in talks with former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri over the possibility of him replacing Xisco Munoz as their head coach. The Spaniard was sacked following the club’s loss to Leeds United, and the 69-year-old is reportedly the top choice to replace him.
With a poor start to their Premier League season, few were shocked when Watford sacked Xisco Munoz, especially with the Hornets struggling in the league. The newly promoted side have managed just two wins and seven points from their opening seven games, but their style of play has been rather shocking. However, following another loss, it saw Munoz lose his job but the club hasn’t appointed a replacement yet.
That has now changed as the BBC have reported that Claudio Ranieri is in advanced talks with the club to become their next manager. The Italian is held in high regard across world football, especially after his fairytale season with Leicester City in 2015/16 and has since had spells with FC Nantes, Fulham, AS Roma and Sampdoria, leaving the latter at the end of last season. The 69-year-old has reportedly been Watford’s top choice to replace Munoz and is reportedly keen on a return to England.
However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the former Chelsea boss had also been approached by more than a few Italian sides but has now signed a two year contract with the Hornets although nothing has been confirmed by the club yet. Furthermore, this also brings an end to a long-running saga as Ranieri has been a candidate for the Pozzo family, Watford’s owners, in the past as well.
Claudio Ranieri has signed his contract as new Watford FC manager, confirmed. Two years deal. After being approached by many Italian clubs, Ranieri joins Watford. 🟡🇮🇹 #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/L95D5iqtwT— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2021
