Reports | Liverpool and Bayern Munich eyeing RB Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi
Today at 4:40 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are set to battle it out for RB Salzburg sensation Karim Adeyemi next summer. The 19-year-old striker has been in fine form so far this season with 10 goals across all competitions, including two in two Champions League appearances.
With RB Salzburg losing both Erling Haaland and Patson Daka in quick sucession, many were shocked that the club wasn’t more scared, and the reason has now been revealed. Despite losing two key strikers, Karim Adeyemi has stepped up for the club with the young forward thriving. He’s already scored ten goals across all competitions, a tally that includes eight in ten league appearances.
Not only that, Adeyemi earned his first cap for Germany during the last international break and went on to score for his country off the bench. That combined with his exploits in the Champions League, has seen the Daily Mail report that the young starlet is on both Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s radar. The report has indicated that the two sides are keen on signing the 19-year-old, with his potential and a reported fee of only €20 million has the two sides exited.
However, Adeyemi also has interest from other clubs within Germany including RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund with reported interest from Spain and England as well. But the forward does have a contract until 2024, having signed a new deal in January 2020, and thus it does mean that RB Salzburg won’t be under any pressure to sell. That is especially with Adeyemi showing no interest in leaving at the moment although reports have indicated that the German is open to eventually leaving Austria.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Karim Adeyemi
- Erling Braut Haaland
- English Premier League
- Austrian Bundesliga
- Rb Salzburg
- Liverpool Fc
- Bayern Munich
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.