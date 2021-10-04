Reports | Liverpool and Bayern Munich eyeing RB Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi

Not only that, Adeyemi earned his first cap for Germany during the last international break and went on to score for his country off the bench. That combined with his exploits in the Champions League, has seen the Daily Mail report that the young starlet is on both Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s radar. The report has indicated that the two sides are keen on signing the 19-year-old, with his potential and a reported fee of only €20 million has the two sides exited.