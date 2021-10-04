Neymar's a great player but has become spoilt brat, proclaims Edouard Cisse

Paris Saint-Germain shelling out a world-record fee of €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona shocked the world especially given that the forward had established himself as one of the best players in the game during his tenure at the Camp Nou. But despite his bouts with serious injuries and off-field issues, the 29-year-old has had a stellar return in terms of end product during his stay at the French club. He has made 123 appearances for the Parisian club while scoring 88 goals and providing 54 assists so far across all competitions.

Not just that, the Brazilian has helped the club win ten domestic trophies including three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France cups, two Coupe de la Ligues, and two Trophee des Champions cups during his time at the club. Yet, consistency has been a problem and that continues for Neymar, as he has started off the new season poorly with the former Barcelona man only managing one goal and two assists in his first nine appearances.

It has seen former PSG player Edouard Cisse claim that Neymar’s attitude has changed for the worse at PSG and insisted that the Brazilian was a more dangerous player when he was with the Spanish club. He also added that it was because there was a structure or a hierarchy at Barcelona which helped Neymar, whereas at PSG he has been made boss and thus that has spoilt him.

"At Barcelona there was a structure. [Neymar] had a cleaner style of play, although he dribbled more. His job was to break the defensive line, make the difference and pass the ball to General [Lionel] Messi. He did it so well that he became his 'alter ego'. In Paris, they gave him the keys and they let him do what he wanted. In one moment, he was lost. He is a great player, no one can dispute that, but he has become a spoilt brat and he bosses everyone around," Cisse told Le Parisien.