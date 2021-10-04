Mohamed Salah is one of greatest players to play for Liverpool, asserts Jamie Carragher
Today at 10:38 PM
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that Mohamed Salah is one of the best players to play for the Merseyside club and one of the best players in the world at the moment. The Egyptian joined Liverpool in 2017 for his second spell in England and has since become one of the best in the world.
Liverpool parted ways with an initial £36.5m transfer fee that could rise to £43m with potential add-ons to bring Mohamed Salah to Anfield and the Egyptian has gone on to cement his status as one of the most exciting and prolific wingers in European football since then. That includes scoring 134 goals and 50 assists across all competitions with him a key reason as to why Liverpool has been revitalized as a force in Europe, even winning their first Premier League and as well as a Champions League trophy.
The Egyptian international has made a blistering start to the current season as he has scored nine goals and provided three assists in nine appearances across all competitions. The 29-year-old is responsible for Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season which sees the Reds occupy second spot in the league. In light of that, Jamie Carragher has stressed on the Egyptian forward's importance to the Premier League side while also believing that the Merseyside club should do everything in their power to keep him at the club.
"I don't think there's anyone playing better in the world or in Europe at the moment."You can never really question him for what he's done at Liverpool - if at all - but right now is as probably as sharp and as good as I've ever seen him. You think of the greatest players Liverpool have had - he goes on that right side, there's absolutely no doubt about it,” Carragher said in a Sky Sports column.
“Liverpool cannot afford to let his contract situation drag on, with the threat they could lose him in the next two years. It's imperative that at his peak he's still scoring goals in the red shirt of Liverpool," he added.
