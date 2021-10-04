If Manchester City had Harry Kane then this league is done, proclaims Gary Neville
Today at 3:41 PM
Football expert Gary Neville believes if and when Manchester City sign Harry Kane, then the Premier League title would be a done deal as the Englishman would add that oomph the club needs. The Cityzens were heavily linked with a move for Kane this summer but failed to get it over the line.
Even with the league seven games into the season, the title race is still very very tight with just two points separating the top four sides. Not just that, after a pulsating and incredible game between Manchester City and Liverpool, it has many believing that this season’s race could be the toughest yet. Especially with Chelsea and Manchester United improving in weak areas and managing to sneak out wins over the last few weeks.
But with Manchester City at their strongest, Gary Neville believes that should Pep Guardiola’s side sign Harry Kane in the near future, then the league title would be a forgone conclusion. The Manchester United legend and football pundit admitted that City need a proven goalscorer and that is something that their recruitment has failed to identify but in Kane, they have exactly who they need.
“We've rightly praised City's recruitment over the past few years and Guardiola gets the best out of them, but to not get a centre forward over the last few years has been a surprise. With Edin Dzeko and then Sergio Aguero leaving, it's not as if it's come as a shock. Gabriel Jesus hasn't quite been trusted by Pep and they didn't go all the way for Harry Kane,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.
“In the past, they've done the same in turning down the price for Alexis Sanchez - but then have a Plan B. You expect a club like City to have someone lined up as a temporary measure to play even for 12 months. I know Pep likes to play with a team of midfielders, but there is that doubt that exists only through them lacking a striker.
“If Manchester City had Harry Kane, I'm telling you now this league is done. It would be done. Forget the form that Kane is currently in. Against Liverpool with those City players, he'd have definitely taken one of those chances in the first half. He's gold, so he'd remove any doubt that I have about City,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.