Asked to leave because I wanted PSG to have transfer fee for replacement, claims Kylian Mbappe
Today at 5:49 PM
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he wanted to depart the Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window amidst interest from Real Madrid. The World Cup winner is free to talk to other clubs in January as he has less than eight months remaining on his current contract.
Kylian Mbappe has gone on to establish himself as one of the top players in European football following his move to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco as the forward has gone on to fulfill the massive outlay that was spent on him. That includes the 182 appearances he has made for the Parisian club plus 136 goals and 66 assists across all competitions with the club even reaching a Champions League final.x
But with one year left on his contract, it saw Mbappe was subject to several rumours that he was the priority target for Real Madrid and multiple bids were placed for procuring his services this summer. It is understood that the Madrid club's final offer came in at over €220 million but PSG refused to let the French international depart even though he continued to stall on signing a new contract with the French giants. Mbappe has now come forward and confirmed his desire to move on from the Parc des Princes.
"People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true. I asked to leave because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can turn around,” Mbappe told RMC Sport.
"I wanted everyone to come out grown-up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don't want me to leave, I will stay," he added.
