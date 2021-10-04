Asked to leave because I wanted PSG to have transfer fee for replacement, claims Kylian Mbappe

But with one year left on his contract, it saw Mbappe was subject to several rumours that he was the priority target for Real Madrid and multiple bids were placed for procuring his services this summer. It is understood that the Madrid club's final offer came in at over €220 million but PSG refused to let the French international depart even though he continued to stall on signing a new contract with the French giants. Mbappe has now come forward and confirmed his desire to move on from the Parc des Princes.