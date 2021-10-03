Watford confirm that they’ve parted ways with head coach Xisco Munoz
Today at 5:02 PM
In a statement released by the club, Watford have announced that head coach Xisco Munoz has been relieved of his job following a poor run of form for the Hornets this season. The Vicarage Road side were promoted after finishing second in the Championship last term but have struggled so far.
With Watford finishing the 2020/21 Championship season in second place, it had many fans hopeful upon their return to the top flight especially after a winning start. However, things since then have gone downhill for the club with them winning just one out of their last six games. That run includes three consecutive losses and it had many concerned that the club were going to struggle on their return.
But following another loss to Leeds United this weekend, the club have confirmed that they have sacked head coach Xisco Munoz, bringing an end to his ten month spell. The statement did also add that the club did it because the “performances strongly indicate a negative trend” and are now looking for a replacement.
“Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club's Head Coach. The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football. No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach.
