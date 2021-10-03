Important win for Chelsea after losing our last two games, admits Timo Werner
Chelsea forward Timo Werner believes that the win over Southampton was a big one for the Blues especially after back-to-back losses and added that the club were lucky to get the win. The Stamford Bridge side lost to Manchester City and Juventus over the last week, with them enduring a blip in form.
With Chelsea enjoying an unbeaten start to the season, few expected the Blues to do anything but win against Manchester City and yet nothing went according to plan. Instead, Thomas Tuchel’s side played defensive football against the Cityzens and walked away as 1-0 losers on the night but the loss hurt the club more than many expected. It has seen the Blues lose to Juventus as well with Federico Chiesa’s lone second half goal proving to be enough for the Old Lady.
However, things nearly went from bad to worse against Southampton after James-Ward Prowse scored a penalty but the midfielder’s red-card changed the game. It saw Chelsea pull back and score two more times before the full-time whistle, to go top of the table for now. But while he admitted it was a big win for the club, Timo Werner also believes that the Blues got lucky with the red card as the Saints were a tough team to beat until then. The German also added that he's happy with the goal he score and pleased they won.
"I was very happy to score and help the team. In the first half, it was the story of my whole Chelsea career in one game a little bit! It was obviously not so clear because it took the referee a while to make his decision. Maybe 50/50. We have to accept it, I had to accept it, and in the end, I was happy I could score again and we won the game," Werner told Chelsea TV.
"It was a very important win after losing the last two. It was a very tough game for us because Southampton did very well. We were a bit lucky they conceded the red card. It opened up a lot of space for us. They made it very hard to create chances, but overall we were the better team."
