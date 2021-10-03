Important win for Chelsea after losing our last two games, admits Timo Werner

However, things nearly went from bad to worse against Southampton after James-Ward Prowse scored a penalty but the midfielder’s red-card changed the game. It saw Chelsea pull back and score two more times before the full-time whistle, to go top of the table for now. But while he admitted it was a big win for the club, Timo Werner also believes that the Blues got lucky with the red card as the Saints were a tough team to beat until then. The German also added that he's happy with the goal he score and pleased they won.