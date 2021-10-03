Big challenge for Jack Grealish is to start scoring consistently for us, proclaims Gareth Southgate
Today at 4:05 PM
England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that Jack Grealish now needs to start finding the net more and hopes that the 26-year-old breaks his international duck during the international break. The midfielder has consistently found the net at club level but has hit a rough patch of form recently.
Ever since Aston Villa got promoted, Jack Grealish has thrived as a footballer with the midfielder eventually making his England debut in 2020. Not only that, he earned a mega move to Manchester City this summer with the club spending £100 million but so far things haven’t gone to plan. While Grealish has netted goals in both the Champions League and the Premier League for his new club, the attacker has struggled to find the net consistently.
That applies to his time with England as well especially since the 26-year-old has yet to break his international duck and it has many fans worried. Not only that, it has seen Gareth Southgate admit that he wants to see Grealish find his scoring boots and become more consistent in front of goal. The England boss also added that the 26-year-old is in much better shape now and his next biggest challenge has to be scoring goals.
"I think he recognised with us we asked certain things of him, in terms of when he first joined us, the pressing. I think the big challenge with us is he's 15 games without a goal, so the big challenge is to start registering those numbers that our other wide players have been able to produce over a period of time. There's no reason he can't do that," Southgate said, reported Sky Sports.
"He's physically definitely in a better place. He's able to play the midweek games now. When we had him at the end of the season, he was only able to train two days in every three, so completely different situation to the European Championships, that's for sure."
