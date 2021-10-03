Barcelona are suffering and its not just one problem but several, claims Gerard Pique
Today at 4:11 PM
In light of a convincing loss to Atletico Madrid, Gerard Pique has confessed that Barcelona are suffering at the moment and the club doesn’t just have one issue but several across the board. The La Liga giants have endured a torrid time so far with just two wins out of their opening ten games.
With Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona this summer, many expected the La Liga giants to struggle but few expected them to do this badly with the club failing to win in the Champions League so far. That includes back-to-back losses against Benfica and Bayern Munich with the club winning just two out of the ten games they have played so far. That combined with their latest loss to Atletico Madrid, to make it just one win in their last six games has many concerned.
Yet following president Joan Laporta’s pre-game speech to support Ronald Koeman, fans and critics still believe that the Barcelona boss needs to go with the club failing to put up decent performances. But in light of the same, Gerard Pique has admitted that while this is a tough time for the Camp Nou side, he believes the atmosphere in the dressing room is strong and they’re keen to turn things around. Pique also added that the club have several issues to solve but has faith that they’ll recover.
“It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that. It is just not one problem, there are several. Despite this, I think we will recover. These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around," Pique told Movistar.
