Barcelona are suffering and its not just one problem but several, claims Gerard Pique

With Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona this summer, many expected the La Liga giants to struggle but few expected them to do this badly with the club failing to win in the Champions League so far. That includes back-to-back losses against Benfica and Bayern Munich with the club winning just two out of the ten games they have played so far. That combined with their latest loss to Atletico Madrid, to make it just one win in their last six games has many concerned.