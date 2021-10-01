Think Gareth Southgate is already looking at Ivan Toney, reveals Thomas Frank
Today at 6:42 PM
Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes that England head coach Gareth Southgate is already looking at Ivan Toney and what he can do but added that the forward needs to keep performing. The Bees’ striker has been a sensation for the club this season with four goal contributions in the league so far.
With Brentford earning their first promotion into the Premier League, it had many worried that forward Ivan Toney wouldn’t replicate his form in the top tier. The 25-year-old netted 31 goals and added a further 10 more assists last season as the Bees finished top of the table, a tally that stunned fans and critics alike. But with manager Thomas Frank keeping his faith in Toney and Bryan Mbuemo as his forward pair, the duo have repaid the faith so far.
Toney has contributed to four goals in his six league appearances while Mbuemo has added on with one goal with the attacker’s off the ball contribution paving way for the side. Yet, with England without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a few other options, Ivan Toney was overlooked by Gareth Southgate. However, despite that, Thomas Frank believes that Southgate is already looking at Toney and added that the forward needs to keep performing to break his England duck.
"If Ivan continues to perform as he's done so far I think he will definitely be in there. I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I would expect that. Gareth has done a fantastic job as England manager, the results he's got speak for themselves, he's a very detailed man and I am convinced that he's looking at Ivan and then it's that balance between who you've already got in the squad, different types and all that. But Ivan's performance, if he continues like that, he will be a player that will be in the run for a position in the squad."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.