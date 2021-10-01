Returning to Barcelona is something I would like to happen, reveals Andres Iniesta

"Yes, it is something I wish. I would like it[return to Barcelona] to happen because more than anything it is the club I spent so many years in. You don't know what will happen in the future, you don't know in what way I could return or who will be the people in charge at a certain moment. So there are many factors which make it hard to see what will really happen, but if you ask me if I would like to, the answer is yes," Iniesta told BBC Sport.