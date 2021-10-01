Returning to Barcelona is something I would like to happen, reveals Andres Iniesta
Today at 6:36 PM
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has admitted that he would love to return to the Camp Nou once he brings an end to his playing career. Iniesta broke into the senior Barcelona team and solidified his legacy as one of the best players in the world after which he moved to Vissel Kobe in 2018.
Andres Iniesta graduated from the Barcelona academy before breaking into the senior team and cemented his status as one of the best players in the world after which he moved to Vissel Kobe in 2018. The Spanish maestro made 674 appearances for the La Liga side and has a trophy haul which represents his reputation as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation alongside numerous goals and assists for the club.
Not only that, the Spaniard also led the way for Spain's golden generation as he secured two European Championships and one World Cup during his time with the national team. But with his time at Barcelona long over, the midfielder, who is currently enjoying life in Japan, revealed that he would love to return to Barcelona after he closes the chapter on his storied career. He also added that nobody knows what might happen in the future but that is one thing he wants to do.
"Yes, it is something I wish. I would like it[return to Barcelona] to happen because more than anything it is the club I spent so many years in. You don't know what will happen in the future, you don't know in what way I could return or who will be the people in charge at a certain moment. So there are many factors which make it hard to see what will really happen, but if you ask me if I would like to, the answer is yes," Iniesta told BBC Sport.
Iniesta also revealed that he was unsure of the capacity he would be involved in after his playing career but reiterated his desire of staying involved in football.
"Sometimes I would like to coach, sometimes I think my interests go into other directions," he ponders. I know I want to stay in football and when I finish as a professional I would like to get a coaching licence, but I don't know if I will use it in the future. There's nothing where I wake up in the morning and think 'I want to do this', so for now I will enjoy playing, training and will see what happens in the future," he added.
