Reports | Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future still unresolved with two years left on current deal
Today at 5:42 PM
According to ESPN, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool haven’t hashed out any new terms yet with the Egyptian’s future at the club still unresolved beyond his current contract. The forward has two years left on his current deal and has reportedly been in talks with the Reds over extending his stay.
With a scintillating start to the 2021/22 season, few will deny Mohamed Salah’s place amongst the world’s best players with the Egyptian arguably at the top of that list. However, his presence at Liverpool has become even more obvious especially in light of both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane struggling for form. Yet despite that, Salah has netted eight goals across eight appearances in both league and the Champions League, with him the joint top-scorer in the English top flight.
However, the Egyptian’s consistency has proven problematic in the past as it has seen the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly considering a move. That is something that Salah hasn’t shied away from in the past and ESPN has reported that with two years left on his current Liverpool deal, the 29-year-old’s future is still unresolved. Reports had indicated the Reds and their superstar forward were in contract talks but things have gone nowhere so far.
The report has also indicated that Liverpool are hesistant of offering Salah a long-term deal especially considering his age. But that hasn’t changed things between the club and the forward as Salah has reportedly been exceptional in training and continues to impress coaches and teammates alike. Yet, with the financial issues that both La Liga clubs are facing and the fact that PSG signing Lionel Messi may have closed Salah’s window to sign for them, it does have Liverpool reportedly hopefully that the forward wants to stay.
