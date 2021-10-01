Never know what tomorrow will bring in football, admits Roberto Martinez

Results in the Champions league were also sub-par as the Spanish side were knocked out in the round of 16 against PSG. Things have become even worse with Lionel Messi leaving and Koeman’s position as head coach is now under serious scrutiny after their unimpressive results in La Liga and Europe. The Spanish club have endured disappointing draws against Cadiz and Granada in the league as well as their back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica in the Champions League.