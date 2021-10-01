Don't know why quarantine rules are different to what it was, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:32 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bemoaned the solutions that are offered for international footballers who travel to countries that are on Britain's travel red list. As things stand, the Reds will have Alisson, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas, and Sadio Mane placed in quarantine after they return to the UK.
50 nations are present on the UK's Covid-19 'Red List' as protocol states that citizens or residents have to complete a mandatory period as they enter the country. Argentina and Brazil are among a host of countries that are included in the list which mostly contains nations from Africa and South America.
This would mean that players from red-listed countries would have to quarantine for ten days after returning back from World Cup qualification to the UK which would rule them out of selection for domestic matches. The Premier League had initially unanimously refused to release all the players that were headed to red-listed countries to represent their nations but that stance has now been relaxed even if the same restrictions still remain in place.
As a result Liverpool players Alisson and Fabinho will need to quarantine as Brazil is on the list of red-listed countries while Kostas Tsimikas and Sadio Mane will also have to undergo quarantine as Greece and Senegal travel to Georgia and Namibia respectively to play their fixtures and these countries are also on the UK's red list. Klopp feels that the solutions are less than ideal and the solutions need to be reassessed as Liverpool miss out on key players for crucial fixtures.
“There’s no final decision as far as I know. I heard probably the same things you heard. It’s 10 days quarantine, allowed to play the games, allowed to go to work, not allowed to live at home but don’t have to live in a hotel chosen by the authorities - you can choose the hotel yourself, but food has to be delivered in front of your room door. You are not allowed to have any visitors,” Klopp told reporters in a press conference.
“If that’s the solution, I don’t know where it’s coming from. That doesn’t sound to me like a real solution. The players are constantly in bubbles. They are here in a bubble, they are on international duty in a bubble and I don’t know exactly why that is now different to what it was,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Alisson Becker
- Fabinho
- Kostas Tsimikas
- Sadio Mane
- English Premier League
- Liverpool Fc
- Brazil Football Team
- Greece Football Team
- Senegal Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.