Don't know why quarantine rules are different to what it was, admits Jurgen Klopp

As a result Liverpool players Alisson and Fabinho will need to quarantine as Brazil is on the list of red-listed countries while Kostas Tsimikas and Sadio Mane will also have to undergo quarantine as Greece and Senegal travel to Georgia and Namibia respectively to play their fixtures and these countries are also on the UK's red list. Klopp feels that the solutions are less than ideal and the solutions need to be reassessed as Liverpool miss out on key players for crucial fixtures.