Any project needs right foundation and now we have clarity, proclaims Mikel Arteta
Today at 5:11 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that any project needs the right foundation and revealed that the changes the club made this summer were towards that goal, which they have clarity over. The North London side ended the summer as the highest spending Premier League side with £145 million spent.
With Arsenal struggling out of the blocks with three consecutive league losses, things since then have improved for the North London side. That is despite many believing that manager Mikel Arteta needed to be sacked but a convincing win over rivals Tottenham showcased just how good the club could be at their best. However, the Gunners still have a long way to go with them well off a European place on the league table.
But with momentum and form on their side, it has many fans and critics alike believing that the club are back on track even if expectations has been tempered. That was reiterated by Mikel Arteta who admitted that the Gunners are on the right path but still need time to get there. The Arsenal boss further added that the club need to have faith in themselves as things take time but revealed that the club have taken significant steps this summer.
“Momentum is down to confidence, it’s down to believing in what you do and really feeling it and trying to embrace it and adding something every week, making sure that the steps are forwards. In every project that is impossible to happen every single week and sometimes you have to go a little bit backwards to go forwards. You have to realise that and not lose perspective,” Arteta told Sky Sports.
“The changes we made this summer were probably the most significant that we have made since I’ve been here. Now you start to get a sense that we are all on the same page. Any project needs the right foundations and now we have clarity in what we want to do. We start to have some stability.
“We have to start unity, which is a big part of it. When that happens, the better the decisions are, everything is more calm and settled and things start to happen,” he added.
