Watford confirm that Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out for at least one month with knee injury

Not just that, alongside Emmanuel Dennis, the forward has thrived this season with a joint highest of five goals although it hasn’t been quite enough to keep the Hornets out of the relegation battle. Yet, the club has suffered a bigger blow as after their big 4-1 win over Manchester United, Sarr limped off the field and will now miss at least a month’s action. That was confirmed via a statement from the club, which puts his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in doubt.