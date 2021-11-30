Watford confirm that Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out for at least one month with knee injury
Today at 8:33 PM
In a statement, Watford have revealed that Ismaila Sarr will miss at least one month’s action after he suffered a knee ligament injury in their 4-1 win over Manchester United. The 23-year-old is set to undergo scans to further assess the damage, with reports indicating that it could be worse.
With Watford getting promoted on their first try, the Hornets stunned a few fans and critics alike but none more so than Ismaila Sarr. The forward endured a tough debut season with the club, contributing to 13 goals in the league, but showed his real talent in the Championship. He finished with 26 goal contributions, including 13 goals, in just 39 games which played a key role in the club’s promotion battle.
Not just that, alongside Emmanuel Dennis, the forward has thrived this season with a joint highest of five goals although it hasn’t been quite enough to keep the Hornets out of the relegation battle. Yet, the club has suffered a bigger blow as after their big 4-1 win over Manchester United, Sarr limped off the field and will now miss at least a month’s action. That was confirmed via a statement from the club, which puts his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in doubt.
“Ismaïla Sarr has a knee ligament injury which will require a further scan in around a month’s time – whereupon the club will publish an update on his condition. Until then, he will continue to be monitored and assessed by the club’s medical team,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
🚨 Latest injury updates on:— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 30, 2021
‣ Ismaïla Sarr
‣ Nicolas Nkoulou
‣ Ben Foster
‣ Adam Masina
‣ Emmanuel Dennis
‣ Juraj Kucka
‣ Ken Sema
‣ Francisco Sierralta
‣ Peter Etebo
‣ Kwadwo Baah
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.