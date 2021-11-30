Was really close to signing with Manchester United but nothing happened, reveals Jack Grealish
Manchester City star Jack Grealish has admitted that he was very close to signing for Manchester United in the summer of 2020 but the move never materialized in the end. The Aston Villa attacker eventually signed for City a year later, becoming the most expensive player in British football.
After an incredible season with Aston Villa, where he contributed to 21 league goals, and an even more impressive Euro 2020 showing, many fans expected Jack Grealish to leave Villa Park. But his destination was completely unknown despite links to Manchester United, Tottenham and even Arsenal in the past. However, after absolutely no speculation or rumours, the England international signed for Manchester City in a stunning £100 million move.
That saw Grealish become the most expensive player in British football history and the most expensive Englishman ever but the move could have taken place a year before. The 26-year-old attacker admitted, in a recent interview, that he was really close to signing for Manchester United a year before but “nothing happened in the end”. Grealish added that the decision forced his hand and he signed a new contract with Villa, which included the release clause.
“I was really close to going, but nothing happened in the end. We played United in a pre-season game on Saturday and I wasn’t supposed to play in a cup game at Burton. But after the United game I said to [Christian] Purslow and my agent ‘if I’m not leaving, I’ll sign my new contract’,” Grealish said, reported Goal.
“I went in with my dog on Tuesday morning, signed the deal, and played later that day. We all agreed on the clause and if any team hit that, it’s a win-win because it means I’ve had an unbelievable season and Villa got £100 million.”
